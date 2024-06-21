Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.9 %

Lennox International stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.92. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $551.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 279.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

