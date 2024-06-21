Lennar’s (LEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $183.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Shares of LEN stock opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.