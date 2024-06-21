Lennar Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.55. 3,882,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,778. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company's stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

