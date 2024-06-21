LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.11% of LendingClub worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 190.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $2,970,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 526.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,048. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $887.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

