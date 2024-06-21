Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

