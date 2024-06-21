Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.41. 65,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

