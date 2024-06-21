Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.78. 5,765,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,591,133. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

