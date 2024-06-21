Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 111.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST remained flat at $65.12 on Friday. 1,041,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,619. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

