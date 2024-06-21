Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 4,483 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 465,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,051. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.