Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.50. 58,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,577. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.50 and its 200-day moving average is $276.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.