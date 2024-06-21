Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 487,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock remained flat at $181.57 during trading hours on Friday. 17,796,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,650,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $579.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

