Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.51. The stock had a trading volume of 332,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.29. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.