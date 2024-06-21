Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $559.51. 196,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.96 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.25 and its 200 day moving average is $541.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.