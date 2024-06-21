Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $23,178,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,373. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

