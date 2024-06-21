Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.32. The company had a trading volume of 520,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,178. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a 200-day moving average of $256.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

