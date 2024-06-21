Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

TSLA stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,987,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,046,875. The firm has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.