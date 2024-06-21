Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

