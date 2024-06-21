Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,130 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,143. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

