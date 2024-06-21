Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,827 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.