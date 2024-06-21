Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $595,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

