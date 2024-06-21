Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 472,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.