Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $51.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,574.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 10.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $51,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $128.47. 209,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,975. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

