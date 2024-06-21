Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,636 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,211,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.13. 86,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

