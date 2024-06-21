Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,936 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.