Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 36,414 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2,023.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the period.

IYW traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. 1,179,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $154.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

