LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.07

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.07 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 49561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

