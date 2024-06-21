Lantz Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 28.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 738,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

