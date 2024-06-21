Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 124,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

