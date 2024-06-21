Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $82.50. 630,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

