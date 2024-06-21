Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,021 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

