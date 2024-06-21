Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 24,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

