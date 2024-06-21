Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

