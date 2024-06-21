Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after buying an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 13,812,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468,427. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

