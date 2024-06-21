Lantz Financial LLC Buys 3,743 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS BFEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,003 shares. The firm has a market cap of $229.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.