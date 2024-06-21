Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SILK. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SILK

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SILK stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.