Komodo Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00031285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,069,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

