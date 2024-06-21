Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $57.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

