KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.64. 1,262,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.