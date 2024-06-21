KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,895,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $563.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

