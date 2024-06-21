KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.32. 1,184,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.