KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. 4,640,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

