KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,087,000 after acquiring an additional 276,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 2,073,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

