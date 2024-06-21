KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.30. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

