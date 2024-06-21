KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $156.32. 5,801,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.