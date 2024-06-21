KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,278. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

