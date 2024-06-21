Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as low as C$16.95. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.02, with a volume of 174,290 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

