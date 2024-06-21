Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,756. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

