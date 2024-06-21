Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 7,848 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at $4,272,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 64.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in GSK by 8.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,920. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.