Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 4,898 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 8,956,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

