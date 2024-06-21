Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 3.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 685,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

